2 perspectives, 1 message | St. Johns Co. doctor, mother pleads students wear masks this school year

“The Delta variant in particular is spreading like wildfire. Wildfire. Even in vaccinated teens, even in vaccinated adults," Dr. Sarah Bodin told First Coast News.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — She’s a doctor, but a mother first.

After the St. Johns County School Board maintained its position this week to keep masks optional this school year, Dr. Sarah Bodin is speaking out.

The school district superintendent Tim Forsan said in a letter to parents this week:

“Due to the most recent increase in COVID virus spread in our community, I highly recommend the use of face masks as the school year begins.... Ultimately, we are expected to follow Governor DeSantis Executive Order 21-175 which acknowledges the parental right to make decisions for their own children related to face masks.”

“We mandate that they wear appropriate clothing and appropriate footwear for safety. Why not masks? I do not understand that," Bodin said.

Even though she’s vaccinated, Dr. Bodin is nervous for her 15-year-old daughter, and her fellow classmates, to go back to Nease High School next week without a mask mandate.

“It's going to knock a lot of kids out of school, a lot of them are going to miss school, they're going to quarantine," Bodin predicted. “There's going to be a burst in our community spread. There's going to be far more children getting sick, far more going into the pediatric hospitals."

Bodin is an anesthesiologist who works for four different hospitals in North Florida.

She said Flagler Hospital in St. Johns County told her not to come in later this week. Flagler Health+ confirms to First Coast News some of its elective surgeries had to be canceled due to the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We're going to lose a lot of Floridians. We've already lost a lot of Floridians," Bodin explained. "We're gonna lose not only the ones who are getting sick with COVID, but the ones who can't get care because of the overwhelm.“

As kids pack their backpacks this week, Bodin’s message to parents is simple.

“Masks do not hinder your children. We know that they help," she said. "Please put masks on your children. Please, please keep us from getting anymore overwhelmed in our healthcare system.“