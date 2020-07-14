St. Augustine selling Ancient City-branded cloth masks

The Visitor's Information Center has St. Augustine-branded cloth masks available for $9.95, along with 50-packs of disposable masks for $35.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In need of a cloth face mask to don before venturing out for a day of exploring all that the Ancient City has to offer? The City of St. Augustine has you (and your face) covered.

The city announced on its Facebook page that the Visitor's Information Center has St. Augustine-branded cloth face masks available for $9.95. They are also selling disposable masks, in packs of 50, for $35.

The St. Augustine Commission unanimously approved a resolution last month making face coverings mandatory in indoor spaces where there isn't room to practice social distancing. The city said the resolution came in response to a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida and in St. Johns County.

According to the resolution, a violation of the mask order would be a non-criminal civil infraction which would carry a penalty of up to a $500 fine.

The resolution excludes children under the age of 2, persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition and people working in a business or profession who do not have interactions with other people.

Some business owners told First Coast News they were relieved when the mask mandate was originally passed, because it took the burden off of themselves to decide whether to force customers to wear masks.