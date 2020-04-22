ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is giving away hundreds of free smart thermometers, starting this week.

The city is part of a nation-wide pilot program to monitor fevers.

"One of the indicators of COVID-19 is elevated temperature," Melissa Wissel, spokesperson for the City of St. Augustine said.

Kinsa, the company that makes the thermometers, has teamed up with the City of St. Augustine to disperse smart thermometers to at least 10 percent of the population within its city limits.

"Ten percent is more than enough to get a very good precise signal of abnormal fevers in the community," Dr. Nirav Shah said. He is a medical doctor and an advisor to the Kinsa company. He said the smart thermometers are connected to an app on your phone. Once a temperature is taken, the info will be added to a database, which can then create a map of fevers in the area.

Wissel said, "As you see the elevated temperatures, health officials can look at that and say, ‘It looks like something may be coming into St. Augustine. You’ve got some infection here.'"

The city bought 600 thermometers to hand out and a private donation purchased 300 more.

The city rolled out this program this week and already 500 people have called, showing interest. But you can’t go to city hall to get a thermometer.

"You need to call and complete the questionnaire, and determine eligibility," Wissel said.

Ideal participants are those in households of three or more, with children, those who work with the public, who residents inside St. Augustine’s city limits. Wissel said this health information will provide community leaders with information about how to move forward.

If you want to call to see if you qualify for the program and for a free thermometer, dial 904-825-1006, option 1.

For more information about the thermometer program, click here.