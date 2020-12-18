St. Augustine hopes water treatment plant workers are prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine

Twenty-one employees work at the wastewater and water treatment plants, keeping toilets flushing and water flowing.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — While healthcare employees are the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, some leaders in St. Augustine know of another group that they want toward the top of the list of recipients: the people who work at wastewater treatment plants.

Many of the city's leaders believe they are very essential to the health of the community.

Todd Grant is the St. Augustine Deputy Director of Public Works and said, "For the water treatment plant, I have ten staff. For the wastewater plant, I have 11 staff. So you can imagine if one of them contracted the virus and I had to quarantine the entire staff, the plant can’t run on its own. Either plant can’t run on its own."

Everything that happens at those plants means so much to everyone who lives or visits St. Augustine.

"Well, people like to turn on their faucets and have water come out. People like to flush their toilet and have it go down," Grant said.

Mayor Tracy Upchurch asked about those employees at this week's city commission meeting, “Is there any way we can justify prioritizing those positions in particular with the vaccine that’s becoming available?”

The fire chief is the city’s point person on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. It’s unclear when employees at wastewater and water treatment plants could get it.

Recognizing the necessity of the wastewater and water treatment plants, Grant started prepping the staff in January for the coronavirus.

"I had already developed a list of volunteers who said they’d live at the plant and quarantine in place at the plant so that the services could be provided," Grant explained.