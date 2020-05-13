St. Augustine considers selling face masks to tourists

St. Augustine City Commissioner Roxanne Horvath is concerned with how few people are wearing masks downtown.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — One local leader is proposing her city sell face masks to tourists coming to visit.

So she is suggesting the city set up a kiosk near the Visitor Information Center to sell masks inexpensively to anyone who wants one. Once the Visitor Information Center reopens, they could be sold inside it.

"All the research shows we could reduce any re-occurrence if we would all wear masks," Horvath said, "and I know some people don't think it’s a good thing to do but the research proves it."

St. Augustine’s city staff is looking into how to sell individual masks in a downtown location.