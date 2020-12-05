St. Augustine cancels its 4th of July fireworks celebration

Ancient City leaders said they don't want "compression" of visitors due to surrounding coastal communities also canceling their celebrations.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The city of St. Augustine is canceling its fireworks display for the 4th of July this year.

The City Commission met last night, and upon the city manager’s recommendation, the commission agreed to cancel the fireworks.

Mayor Tracy Upchurch said, “It’s regrettable. I think it’s the prudent and responsible thing to do.”

City Manager John Regan told First Coast News, “Jacksonville Beach, Flagler Beach, and Daytona have all canceled their 4th of July fireworks. I’m concerned that could bring compression to the City of St. Augustine if we’re the only coastal community (in the area) with fireworks."

The 4th of July is typically the single busiest day of the year in St. Augustine.