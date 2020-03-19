JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From their balcony, Phillip Milano and his wife Robin Dycus-Milano can see distant mountains and the bright blue Mediterranean Sea.

But they can’t leave, not even to walk the empty streets below.

The couple moved from Fleming Island to Villajoyosa, Spain, last fall. They live in a charming two-bedroom apartment several stories up.

With that city on lockdown, they are in their apartment virtually around the clock.

“We cannot get out," Dycus-Milano said. "People in the States are still riding their bikes and walking, and things like that. We cannot do that. And I just want to say here in Spain, the police don’t play.”

But each night they leave their apartment to go out on the balcony. There, they join a ritual both poignant and celebratory.

“Everybody claps for health care workers and police -- and really each other, too -- so it’s really quite uplifting,” says Milano, a former columnist at the Florida Times-Union and public information officer at Jacksonville University.

It’s become a ritual they look forward to each day.

“It’s something to do at eight o’clock at night! It’s something to look forward to when everybody’s just kind of going stir crazy!” Dycus-Milano said. “It’s just something positive we all can do.”

Two nights ago, they followed that ritual with one of their own.

“Phil and his friend Joe [Vigneux] decided to sing after the clapping. So they sang, and everybody wanted more, and people were clapping and singing along and cheering -- and it was really quite touching.”

They even got calls for an encore – “otra,” Spanish for “another” -- from distant balconies.

So last night they did it again.

“I did ‘Up On A Roof,’ last night,” Milano said. “Maybe I’ll do ‘What A Wonderful World’ tonight.”

He cautions his U.S. friends should brace for some tough – and confining – weeks ahead. But he is hopeful it also brings opportunity.

“This is something that could drive us apart, but it could really bring us together, too -- there’s a real chance for that.”

Watch their full balcony serenade here.