An employee who works at a Southside GATE gas station has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released by the company Wednesday.

The employee works at the location at 4259 Southside Blvd. and was last in the store on March 27.

All of the employees who have been in contact with the employee who tested positive were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days since their last contact with them.

The company closed the store as a precaution while it had the facility professionally cleaned and disinfected, but reopened Wednesday, April 8 at 5 a.m.

"As an essential service provider, we take very seriously our responsibility to serve our communities in these uncertain times," the news release said. "We will continue to do so while maintaining our commitment to actions that protect the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and the community."