BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Hospitals within the Southeast Georgia Health System are tightening their visitation policies in order to lessen the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, March 16, the health system will allow visitation hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, according to a news release. Each visitor will be allowed only one visitor at a time and that visitor must be at least 18 years old. Visitors may also be asked to submit to a brief health screening to ensure they do not have coronavirus symptoms.

If a visitor shows signs of illness, they will be asked to leave, according to the release.

The health system will also discontinue flower and gift deliveries. Visitors are told to take flowers to patients themselves or schedule deliveries to patients' homes.

For more information regarding how the health system is responding to the coronavirus, click here.

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has jumped to 66 cases, according to Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp. The state is currently under a public health emergency.

