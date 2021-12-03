Anyone who brings someone 65+ will also get COVID-19 vaccine at Gateway Mall event

"Everyone who brings a senior will get vaccinated," said State Sen. Audrey Gibson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Saturday, if someone brings another person 65 and older to the Gateway Mall vaccination site in Jacksonville they will also get a COVID vaccine shot.

Think of it as a 'BOGO' deal, except you aren't shelling out any money.

State Sen. Audrey Gibson posted about the event on Facebook.

"Calling all caregivers! Bring your 65 and over loved one and meet me for 'We Care: Each One, Gets One' Honey drippers and ice-cream event," said Gibson. "Everyone who brings a senior will get vaccinated."

The “We Care: Each One, Gets One” event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the federal vaccination site at the Gateway Mall.

Additionally, all school personnel will be able to get vaccinated regardless of age. School staff will need to provide proof of employment.

This event is one day only and will be held on Saturday, March 13.