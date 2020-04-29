Not only are many self-employed, contractors, or gig workers down on their luck during this pandemic, but many can’t seem to even complete their unemployment benefits application.

Kristin Jackson, a local graphic designer says the only way she could get through the application is if she lied.

“It’s very frustrating,” Jackson said. “I’m a freelance artist, an independent graphic designer contractor and whatever someone needs me for I do it.”

Jackson’s first struggle is how to categorize her work.

“The state does not have a type of job category for that type of person," she said.

Just to get through to the next step, Jackson chose an option that applied to one of her many roles.

Next came her employer information.

“I work with clients that are in Canada,” Jackson said. “I can’t even fill in their company information because the state application form doesn’t seem to have an option for international companies.”

Jackson is frustrated that in these questions, there isn’t a way to submit a comment telling the state about what makes her work unique and why she can’t accurately answer a question with the state’s provided answers.

“I had to fill in something,” Jackson said. “There’s not an option to not fill in something”

Jackson says she’s expecting her application to be deemed ineligible by the state because of her occupation, but in order to apply for federal unemployment benefits, this application needs to be completed. She can’t move onto the next step without it. Without lying, she says she can’t complete it.

“It seems like they are making us jump through an excessive amount of hoops for something that should be very simple,” Jackson said.

First Coast News reached out to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to figure out how Jackson and other workers in her shoes can move forward in the process, the responses FCN received did not apply to Jackson’s dilemma.

“It seems like this is designed to not have people fill it out,” Jackson said.