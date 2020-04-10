Some Jacksonville-area restaurants, bars not going back to 100 percent capacity for health, safety reasons

One woman said her business won't go back to full capacity until COVID-19 dies down.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's been more than a week since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Phase 3 of coronavirus recovery, which allowed restaurants and bars to open at full capacity.

However, some establishment owners are deciding not to give the idea the green light and remain at partial capacity instead.

“It’s a small sacrifice for our common good," said Allison D'Aurizio, co-owner of 1748 Bakehouse. “Stage 3 did not change our current business model at all. We’ve decided not to open up at 100%.”

1748 Bakehouse is in the historic Springfield district of Jacksonville, and it remains at only 50 percent capacity.

“We’re hoping that safety and concern for customers will supersede the few extra seats you get by opening back up at 100 percent capacity," D'Aurizio said.

A sign at the very front of 1748 Bakehouse asks customers to stay at least six feet apart and to wear a mask, and a sign at every table asks guests to bus their own tables for the health and safety of others. Hand sanitizer is available for customers, and employees regularly disinfect tables.

The Wreck Tiki Lounge is also not going back to 100 percent capacity for both health and staffing reasons, according to owner Fernando Meza.

“Eventually we’ll go back to some sort of normalcy and a fuller dining room, but for now, we feel like this is the smartest bet for our staff, our families, and our customers," D'Aurizio said.