JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Small business owners have been grappling with the impact of COVID-19; some say they feel let down by the government.

All Star Martial Arts has over a dozen employees. Ernie McKinney said the business is holding on.

"We transitioned to an online platform so we are able to virtual classes," said Mckinney. "But we have completely lost our after school programs."

He said they still have a few students in their virtual programs, but others were not as fortunate.

"I know many other martial arts studio owners and they've already shut down, they've lost their student base," he said.

McKinney sought help from the Florida Bridge loan, got an application for the $50,000 no-interest loan, but the fund dried up before they could get to him.

"We were also told don't worry, relief is on the way but for many people they did not receive anything," said McKinney.

He also applied for the Paycheck Protection Plan, or PPP, a program designed to help with rent, payroll and utilities.

Mckinney said it came through but with less money than he asked for. Even so, he is grateful.

"It will tie us over. We are using it for exactly what it said and we are rationing the money," he said.

He also applied for help from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, that request is still in limbo.

"I was calling every day, but I finally just gave up," he said.

A few days he was very discouraged and disappointed with the government programs to help small businesses.

Mckinney has since turned is pessimism into optimism.

"Two weeks ago, things looked horrific, two weeks later, I see the light at the end of the tunnel," said McKinney.

What changed? It is clearly not due to the second round of funding for small businesses, which is now being discussed in Congress.

Mckinney sees Florida's economy reopening in May. An official date hasn't been determined.

"This has been horrific for small and large businesses alike," he said. "I think the only thing people can do is stay positive and keep pushing forward," which is what he intends to do.

He said his next step is to completely sanitize the building and the equipment used by his students.

McKinney said All Star Martial Arts to be completely safe and secured for his students and potential students when the economy re-opens for business.

RELATED: Senate passes $483B virus relief bill; House vote expected Thursday

RELATED: 100+ COVID-19 questions answered: Send yours and we'll work to get answers