Six hours later: Why people on the First Coast say they're getting tested for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the Omicron variant dominating this holiday season and a larger availability of testing options, the United States and Florida are seeing record numbers of positive coronavirus cases.

Cars lined up at a Regency Square Mall COVID-19 testing site again Thursday. Some people told First Coast News they waited more than six hours to get swabbed.

So, why did they spend most of their day focused on getting a test?

For most, it wasn't because they have symptoms themselves.

They say there was someone around them that tested positive for COVID-19. For others, it's about piece of mind before heading back to work next week.

"I think getting tested is very important, I need to know an answer, I'm living with my parents right now so, if dad's positive, I could be positive," said Nora Yazgi, who tested at the Regency Square mall site.

"My job sent me. Well, not sent me, but they had told me I had been with someone who tested positive. That's the first time they've ever told me that," Demie Jones, who tested at the Regency Square mall site said.

"Since I work in kind of a smaller environment with a few folks, it's just kind of damage control. Just making sure that nobody's getting this variant." Phillip Hess, who tested at the Regency Square mall site said.