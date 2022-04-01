Shortage of school bus drivers causes delays in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A COVID-19-related shortage of bus drivers in Duval County is causing delays for students going to school as a new semester begins.
Duval County Public Schools sent parents a statement apologizing for the delays Tuesday afternoon. DCPS says students on the north, northwest and westsides of Jacksonville were most affected by the delays.
According to DCPS, when buses are running late, students are still supervised while they are waiting.
As students returned back to school, the district announced several changes due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases in the area. These changes include a suspension of field trips as well as mask requirements for visitors and staff when interacting with people or cannot practice social distancing.