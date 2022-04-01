Shortage of school bus drivers causes delays in Duval County

DCPS says students on the north, northwest and westsides of Jacksonville were most affected by the delays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A COVID-19-related shortage of bus drivers in Duval County is causing delays for students going to school as a new semester begins.

Duval County Public Schools sent parents a statement apologizing for the delays Tuesday afternoon. DCPS says students on the north, northwest and westsides of Jacksonville were most affected by the delays.

According to DCPS, when buses are running late, students are still supervised while they are waiting.