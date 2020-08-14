Several Ware County Schools staff members test positive for COVID-19

No students have been exposed to the staff members because school hasn't started. The staff members who tested positive are now in quarantine for at least 10 days.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Several staff members in the Ware County School System have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in quarantine.

The Ware County School System posted a notice to its website and Facebook page announcing the diagnoses. The notice says, per the district's established protocol, all areas of the building that the people who tested positive used were closed off to allow custodial staff to thoroughly clean and disinfect the spaces.

The staff members affected will be required to quarantine and will not be allowed to return to schools for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, in accordance with guidance provided by the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Health, the school district's notice says.

No students have been exposed to the staff members, because school has not yet started in Ware County. Once students return Aug. 17, the school district says it will continue to follow contact tracing protocol and notify families if any children have had direct exposure to any person who tests positive for the novel coronavirus.

Other Ware County School System personnel who were directly exposed to staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 have been notified of the exposure, and they will also have to follow protocol to monitor symptoms and remain under quarantine for 10 days. Exposure means the person came into close contact, within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes, with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.