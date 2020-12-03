Several firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are self-quarantining after attending the same conference as a man who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the City of Jacksonville.

The four firefighters have already self-isolated for seven days, and will continue to do so until the 14-day mark has passed, says COJ. They are currently showing no symptoms of the virus.

The conference was held in Tampa and the man who tested positive for COVID-19 lives in Broward County.

JFRD is expected to release additional details at 11 a.m. You can watch that news conference LIVE right here.

Multiple people on the First Coast have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

