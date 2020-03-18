Many seniors on the First Coast are self-quarantining as a precaution. Services that seniors rely on are changing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Aging True Community Services operates at three buildings in Downtown Jacksonville and provides meals on wheels services to seniors in our area.

They have restricted visitors and are making some changes to their operations to protect senior citizens.

Barbara Gardner lives Downtown and is enjoying the day as she normally would.

“I’m a very healthy person, I’m a very healthy old lady,” Gardner said.

She understands that it’s important to take some precautions while some services are shut down around the city.

Aging True Community Senior Services is preparing to deliver more meals to seniors and distribute food via drive-thru at meal site locations that were shut down by the City of Jacksonville.

They are also considering working with only essential staff to keep residents safe.

CEO Terry Barton says there are new challenges every day.

“Everyone’s willing and able to do everything we can to see that our seniors are as safe as possible. And they are understanding but not frightened by this event,” Barton said.

Barton says volunteers who deliver for meals on wheels are getting their temperature checked every morning.

Many seniors have turned down in-home services, Barton says.

Residents can come and go as they please but are asked to practice social distancing.

Gardner says she will continue following precautions closely.

“As long as I keep up with the precautions it’s fine with me,” Gardner said.

For seniors that might need services provided to them like meal deliveries, they can call 904-807-1203.