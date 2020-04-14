Thousands of people are left without of a job due to COVID-19. And some are waiting weeks to get some relief from the state and the federal government.

It’s not only impacting people’s wallets, but it's also impacting their access to healthcare.

Dana Miller owns the Man Cave Barbershop on the Eastside along A Philip Randolph Boulevard. He closed temporarily two weeks ago due to COVID-19.

“It’s hard to stay six feet away when your clients, you have to be close to provide a service to them,” Miller said.

He’s run into the same problems that many have filing for unemployment.

“I tried to go apply online but the site keeps crashing, I try to call in there’s a problem in that area,” Miller said.

State officials say more workers and additional computer servers will be used to fix some of the issues with the unemployment website.

There’s another federal resource you could take advantage of during this time. A job loss may mean a loss of health insurance.

But under a law called COBRA, all workers laid off from employers can continue paying for health coverage that would’ve been lost. This law applies to all group plans from private companies with 20 or more employees.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s website, COBRA continuation coverage is often more expensive. If COBRA doesn’t work, plans could be found at Healthcare.gov or through Medicaid.

Miller says he’s fortunate to have savings to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. And he wants others to stay strong despite these challenges.

“Everyone in the beauty industry, hold strong, this too shall pass…we will get through it, just keep the faith and know God got all of us,” Miller said.

You can find the link to the state’s unemployment website here and also a paper application here.