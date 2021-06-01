Select Publix pharmacies in Florida to offer COVID-19 vaccine

As additional vaccines become available in additional areas, customers ages 65 and older will be able to schedule appointments online.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A limited number of COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to select Publix pharmacies in Florida.

According to the company's website, doses of the vaccine will soon be available in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties.

At this time, Publix is preparing to make appointments through its online scheduling system. Publix pharmacies are also making arrangements to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals.

Director of Communications Maria Brous told First Coast News "We're continuing to work through the process with the Departments of Health in our operating states and with the Governor’s office in Florida. As additional vaccines become available in additional areas, customers ages 65 and older will follow the same process to schedule their vaccine by visiting www.publix.com/covidvaccine."

Brous added that once individuals go to the site, customers 65 years of age and older will be able to "select an available appointment time and complete the appropriate paperwork."

Additional information about the vaccine distributions will be shared on Publix's website.