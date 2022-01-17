Second monoclonal antibody treatment site opens in Jacksonville

The state-supported site is one of five new sites across Florida. It's located at the Southside Community Center, and opened Monday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville now has two state-supported sites people with COVID-19 can go to for monoclonal antibody treatment.

Monday, the second site, located at the Southside Community Center, opened its doors at 9 a.m. This is in addition to the Joseph Lee Center site that's already in operation.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the Southside site is one of five across the state that was set to open Tuesday. Employees at the Southside site, however, told First Coast News the site opened Monday morning at 9 a.m.

The Southside site is a partnership with the company Pulse Clinical Alliance. Employees at the site Monday told First Coast News they saw a fair amount of people come in for antibody treatment. They confirmed you need an appointment, like the other sites in operation, to be treated. You also need a positive COVID test to get the treatment.

Story continues below.

The site on the Southside at the Southside Community Center opened today at 9 a.m. It’s appointment only and staff here say they’ve treated a fair amount of people today @FCN2go https://t.co/rcxBirtJO7 pic.twitter.com/kF0px4wBQR — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) January 17, 2022

You can an make appointment by visiting the state's Patient Portal. You can also contact the Duval County Health Department with ay questions about scheduling appointments at 904-253-1000.

The new sites come after a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health said Governor Ron DeSantis secured 15,000 doses of the antibodies to support the five new sites. Last month, the federal government halted distribution of the antibodies because early research showed the treatment wasn't effective at treating omicron.

The other new sites are located in Broward County, Miami-Dade County, Palm Beach County and Seminole County.

The monoclonal antibody treatment centers are open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Coast News reached out to the Florida Department of Health and Pulse Clinical Alliance for more information regarding the sites, including what the sites' daily capacity is, and how many doses were allotted to each location, and are waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson for the company that helps the state run the Joseph Lee Center site, CDR Maguire, said it will continue to require appointments, and won't allow walk-ins. The spokesperson said any leftover doses from the 15,000 used to open the new sites will go to other sites already in operation, but he didn't know how many doses the other sites could potentially get.