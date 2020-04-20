JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus driver has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the company on Monday. JTA said the driver is currently quarantined.

This marks the second JTA bus driver to test positive for the virus.

Customers on the following routes may have come in contact with the driver over the past week:

April 13:

Route 200 Mandarin Express

Bus 2201

6:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. (on stand by from 8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.)

April 15:

Route 109 -- First Coast Flyers Red Line

Bus B004

5:05 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

April 16:

Route 84 -- Phillips/Grand Bay

Bus 1424

5:20 a.m. to 9:33 a.m.

A deep clean of any area or vehicle the driver came into contact with over the past seven days is being done in addition to the frequent cleaning and disinfecting being done at JTA facilities and on board JTA vehicles.

JTA said five employees are in quarantine -- two with positive tests, and three as a precaution due to possible close contact with the infected.

