JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in a worker at the JAX2 Amazon distribution center on Pecan Park Road near the Jacksonville International Airport, according to notices sent to employees.

Several employees, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs, told First Coast News they received text messages and voicemails updating them on the second employee to test positive for the coronavirus Friday.

The voicemail said the second employee at the fulfillment center tested positive Wednesday, but did not name the employee. Workers told First Coast News they were upset it took two days for Amazon to notify employees after the worker was diagnosed.

Amazon workers shared some of the safety precautions the company has added at JAX2. They include daily temperature checks for everyone entering the building at the start of each shift; requiring anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above to go home until they have been fever-free for 72 hours; and asking workers to stay home if they are sick, have a fever or have been in close contact with someone who has a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19.

We reached out to Amazon, and a spokesperson sent us the following statement:

"We’re continuing to monitor the situation in our facilities, and we are taking proactive measures to protect employees and associates who have been in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed or becomes ill. Like most global companies, we’ve had employees affected by this, and we’re doing all that we can to protect our employees and take the proper precautions as stated in WHO guidelines."

