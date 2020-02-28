As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about the global spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus disease, public school districts across the First Coast if the virus reaches our area.

There have been no reports of the virus in Florida or Georgia.

Leaders from Duval, St. Johns and Clay counties have the following preparations in place:

Duval County Public Schools:

At this stage we have no anticipation of a school closure and would probably only do so following guidance from state and local health officials. If such an extreme step ever becomes necessary, we have very strong resources for homebound student education and virtual learning. With unified standards across all schools and an existing online kindergarten through 12th grade school, we are exceptionally well prepared to serve students.

We are working closely with the Florida Department of Health (FDOH)- Duval County to prepare and disseminate accurate information to our school community regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus). This information will emphasize:

We are taking this seriously and will follow any guidance provided by FDOH.

FDOH is in communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to closely monitor the current outbreak of COVID-19 and is actively working to ensure that the most up-to-date CDC guidance is quickly and accurately disseminated to the District.

At this time, there are no reported cases of the coronavirus in the state of Florida. Therefore, the immediate risk to Floridians is low.

If necessary, training would be provided to clinic staff by the Florida Department of Health nurses assigned to each school.

The Florida Department of Health recommends taking the following steps if symptoms are present (fever, cough, difficulty breathing): Remain at home. Avoid public activities. Do not travel. Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.



St. Johns County Schools:

In the event that the CDC, FLDOE and DOH deemed it necessary to close schools or alter academic instruction, the Superintendent would work with the School Board and administrators to determine an academic plan. This plan would ensure that students in all grade levels would have the opportunity to succeed even if it was not within a traditional classroom setting.

The St. Johns County School District and the local Department of Health are working together to follow the recommended guidelines of the CDC regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This guidance offers specific steps for school staff, parents, and students to take during the current low-risk conditions, as well as for more severe conditions. It is recommended, that based on current conditions, students and staff with flu-like illness stay home until at least 24 hours after they no longer have a fever or signs of a fever. This should be determined without the use of fever-reducing medications (i.e., any medicine that contains ibuprofen or acetaminophen).

The CDC emphasizes washing hands, respiratory etiquette and staying home when sick:

Practice good hand hygiene. Students and staff members should wash their hands often with soap and water, especially after coughing or sneezing. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are also effective.

Practice respiratory etiquette. Illnesses can spread from person to person in the droplets produced by coughs and sneezes, so it is important to cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your elbow or shoulder, not into your hands.

Stay home if you are sick. Keeping sick students home means decreasing the spread of germs to others.

Clay County Schools:

Clay County District Schools is in constant contact with the Clay County Department of Health, the Clay County Emergency Operations Center, the Florida Department of Health, and other local and state emergency officials. The District has plans in place for dismissals and closures if this type of event were to occur. All health room staff are being trained on protocol and procedural elements following the Department of Health guidelines as it relates to the coronavirus.