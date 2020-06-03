DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — As Duval County students head off for spring break when the dismissal bell rings Friday, school leaders are giving families guidance for COVID-19 and travel abroad.

Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene sent a letter to families urging anyone who travels to China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong or Italy to notify their school by telephone when they return. Guidance may be needed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health before the student can reenter school, the letter says.

The letter also lists "everyday disease-prevention strategies for students and employees":

If you are sick, stay home from school. Students who are absent due to illness will still be eligible for attendance awards and incentives.

Avoid close contact with those who are already sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or the crook of your arm.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

Greene included a URL for the CDC's coronavirus page, which lists the countries identified as high risk for transmission of the virus.

COVOID19 Spring Break Letter a - me DUVAL COUNTY 1701 Pucentat te | Jockenle, F 8207 puatic senoors ocarosi | oxtoast07536 creenepsanatcncotag | wwwancschookos 'March 5, 2020 'Duval County Public Schoo families, As we approach Spring Brea, I encourage all of our students and families to use this time o relax renew, and take bit respite from the daly rigors ofthe school year.

The CDC's page includes an interactive map showing which countries have widespread ongoing transmission and restrictions on entry to the United States (China, Hong Kong and Iran), widespread ongoing transmission (Italy and South Korea), ongoing community transmission (Japan) and limited community transmission. It also includes guidance for travelers arriving in the U.S. from high-risk countries.

Duval County's spring break is March 9 through 13.

RELATED: Duval County Public Schools outlines coronavirus strategy to protect students, faculty

RELATED: Schools prepare for possible response to coronavirus

RELATED: Mayor Curry: Jacksonville prepared for possible coronavirus pandemic