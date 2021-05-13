Sandalwood High School vaccine site open to eligible students Saturday

Vaccines will not be given to students under the age of 18 if the parent or guardian is not present.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students who are 16 years old or older will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this Saturday at Sandalwood High School.

For students under the age of 18, parent or guardian consent is required. The parent or guardian must also be with the student at the vaccine site.

There is no cost, but pre-registration is required. Parents can sign up through their Duval County Public Schools FOCUS parent portal account. To minimize wait times, parents will be able to select a preferred appointment time window when they register.

The Sandalwood clinic -- offered through a partnership between the Florida Department of Health-Duval, Health Hero, and Duval County Public Schools -- will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandalwood is located at 2750 John Prom Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. 32246. Parking will be available in the gym parking lot located off Sam Hardwick Rd or John Prom Blvd.

Students who receive their first dose at Sandalwood will be able to return on June 5, 2021 to receive their second dose.

Other vaccine sites open to students include: