'Safe and effective' COVID-19 vaccine may not be available for children before next school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — CDC’s playbook for how to rollout a COVID-19 vaccine maps out a phased-approach of when different groups of people should get it – but one thing is missing from the plan completely: How and when will we vaccinate children?

It’s no surprise Phase 1 prioritizes health care workers, seniors and other at-risk populations. The first priority group also includes daycare workers and school teachers, but does not mention the students -- except for those in college.

There’s a few reasons for this, Dr. Mobeen Rathore with Wolfson Children’s Hospital said.

“We're trying to get the vaccine fast, we won't have enough vaccines for everybody. So, we have to have an implementation plan that gives us the biggest return on investment," he explained.

The Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease and Immunology said COVID-19 vaccine trials for children won’t really ramp up until the “short term” part of Phase 3 trials are completed for adults, which typically take around 4 to 6 months. Then, pharmaceutical companies figure out what doses are most effective for which populations.

“We test the vaccine studies in adults first, and if you find them to be safe -- hopefully also effective, but definitely safe -- then we will only do studies in children. So, this is not unusual," Dr. Rathore said.

He predicts -- depending on when a successful one rolls out for adults – there may not be a COVID-19 vaccine proven “safe and effective” for children before the next school year.

“I think honestly, it's going to be sometime toward the middle of next year," Jacksonville pediatrician Randy Thornton explained is his own prediction.

He said there are some companies ready to do drug trials with older children. For example, Pfizer and BioNTech has already proposed an expansion of COVID-19 vaccine trials to 16-year-olds, which Dr. Thornton said is a start.

“If we immunize the children, we'll do so much better protecting everybody else," the pediatrician said.

CDC's full COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook can be found here.