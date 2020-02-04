JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The current health crisis has a lot of us worried and concerned. Our lives have changed and our schedules are off.

You may have woken up Wednesday morning and been confused about what day of the week it was. Imagine what that's like for someone with a brain disorder, like Dementia or Parkinson's disease, or someone who has suffered a stroke.

If you're the caregiver of someone with a brain disorder, First Coast News' Anthony Austin spoke with a local neuropsychologist about what you can do to help them during this time.

"I've spent the past few days just talking about a schedule. You can even see one on my board that I did yesterday, talking about today," Dr. Michelle Prosje explained.

Prosje says it is important to structure your day, choose a few activities and make sure you stick to your routine.

"It's also important for some of the younger ones that are doing home school right now to keep a structure and a routine," she said.

Right now, a lot of information is out there about the coronavirus. It's important you stay informed, but sometimes, it's best to just step away and focus on something else that makes you happy.

"Being overwhelmed with information that isn't positive isn't good for any of us right now," she said.

For those with neurological disorders, it is important to add a nap to your daily schedule. Prosje says rest is important for your mind and body.

"It keeps a routine and it keeps the system able to rejuvenate and kind of get refreshed from having a good nap," she said.

For all you caregivers, you may be overwhelmed, but don't feel bad for stepping back and taking time for yourself. You need it.

"I know many people are having virtual happy hours. Virtually connecting," she said. "I'll tell you a couple of neuropsychologists and myself....we have one scheduled for Thursday night."

Dr. Prosje has come up with the Six R's with some helpful tips to help you make it through this time:

Dr. Michelle Prosje