Riverside Arts Market reopening as Riverside Essentials Market

The open-air marketplace underneath the Fuller Warren Bridge will gradually reopen, with its Phase One including farmers, prepackaged food sellers and PPE vendors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Riverside Arts Market will return to its open-air location under the Fuller Warren Bridge on Saturday, with a new name.

RAM's Phase One of reopening will see the launching of Riverside Essentials Market, featuring only essential businesses such as farmers, prepackaged food sellers, food trucks, makers of personal protective equipment and bath and body product vendors.

The market's leaders said they are taking many precautions to make sure visitors to the market are safe, including spacing out the booths to ensure plenty of room for people to shop while practicing social distancing; mandating all vendors wear masks and sanitize their booths frequently; and setting up hand-washing stations on-site.

RAM organizers are also asking customers to follow the following guidelines:

If you aren't feeling well, stay home.

Face masks are strongly recommended.

Practice social distancing by standing at least six feet away from other groups of people not with you, and not gathering in the market area.

All items purchased are to be “taken away”; food purchased should be consumed off-site.

When possible, pre-order meals from food trucks and make purchases with card rather than cash.

Utilize provided hand-washing stations after purchases.

Accept safety instructions from management personnel and makers.

There is no date yet for the return of Riverstage performances or yoga classes, RAM said in a release. Artists will be welcomed back to the market once it is approved by city leaders.

In the meantime, RAM launched an online marketplace. Riverside Arts Online Market features products from nearly 60 of RAM's regular artists and vendors, allowing customers to shop from all of their favorite storefronts in one location.