Riverside Arts Market announces vendor list for first-ever Riverside Essentials Market

The open-air marketplace underneath the Fuller Warren Bridge will gradually reopen, with its Phase One including farmers, prepackaged food sellers and PPE vendors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Riverside Arts Market will return to its open-air location under the Fuller Warren Bridge on Saturday, with a new name.

Here is a list of the vendors confirmed for Saturday:



Beverages:

Moonbooch Kombucha

Pura Bean Coffee Company

Tea Nation

Young Buck Coffee Roasters



Bath and Body Products:

ATJ Natural Insect Spray

Body & Soul

Meadow Green Farms



Dairy, Farmers, and Honey:

CA Alvarez Farms

Cross Creek Honey

Glades Ridge Goat Dairy

Kravey Gardens

Queen Bee Company



Food Accessories:

Beeskeeper Wraps



Pet Products:

Bubba’s Bistro

Pooch Pantry Foods



Prepared Foods:

904 Burgers

Cely’s Filipino Food

Fresh From Yianni’s Kitchen

Fusion Food Truck

Island Girl Seafood and Nomi’s Cheese Bar

JC’s Daily Bread

La Bodega Original

Little Black Box

Mother Truckin Pizza

Old West Kettle Korn

Olive Affairs

Olive My Pickle

Our Greek Corner

Seeductive Foods

Umami



Personal Protective Equipment (PPE):

Iona Creative Design

K’s Got You Covered

Manifest Distillery (selling hand sanitizer)

The market's leaders said they are taking many precautions to make sure visitors to the market are safe, including spacing out the booths to ensure plenty of room for people to shop while practicing social distancing; mandating all vendors wear masks and sanitize their booths frequently; and setting up hand-washing stations on-site.

RAM organizers are also asking customers to follow the following guidelines:

If you aren't feeling well, stay home.

Face masks are strongly recommended.

Practice social distancing by standing at least six feet away from other groups of people not with you, and not gathering in the market area.

All items purchased are to be “taken away”; food purchased should be consumed off-site.

When possible, pre-order meals from food trucks and make purchases with card rather than cash.

Utilize provided hand-washing stations after purchases.

Accept safety instructions from management personnel and makers.