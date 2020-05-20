Riverside Arts Market announces vendor list for first-ever Riverside Essentials Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Riverside Arts Market will return to its open-air location under the Fuller Warren Bridge on Saturday, with a new name.
The open-air marketplace underneath the Fuller Warren Bridge will gradually reopen, with its Phase One including farmers, prepackaged food sellers and PPE vendors.
Here is a list of the vendors confirmed for Saturday:
Beverages:
Moonbooch Kombucha
Pura Bean Coffee Company
Tea Nation
Young Buck Coffee Roasters
Bath and Body Products:
ATJ Natural Insect Spray
Body & Soul
Meadow Green Farms
Dairy, Farmers, and Honey:
CA Alvarez Farms
Cross Creek Honey
Glades Ridge Goat Dairy
Kravey Gardens
Queen Bee Company
Food Accessories:
Beeskeeper Wraps
Pet Products:
Bubba’s Bistro
Pooch Pantry Foods
Prepared Foods:
904 Burgers
Cely’s Filipino Food
Fresh From Yianni’s Kitchen
Fusion Food Truck
Island Girl Seafood and Nomi’s Cheese Bar
JC’s Daily Bread
La Bodega Original
Little Black Box
Mother Truckin Pizza
Old West Kettle Korn
Olive Affairs
Olive My Pickle
Our Greek Corner
Seeductive Foods
Umami
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE):
Iona Creative Design
K’s Got You Covered
Manifest Distillery (selling hand sanitizer)
The market's leaders said they are taking many precautions to make sure visitors to the market are safe, including spacing out the booths to ensure plenty of room for people to shop while practicing social distancing; mandating all vendors wear masks and sanitize their booths frequently; and setting up hand-washing stations on-site.
RAM organizers are also asking customers to follow the following guidelines:
- If you aren't feeling well, stay home.
- Face masks are strongly recommended.
- Practice social distancing by standing at least six feet away from other groups of people not with you, and not gathering in the market area.
- All items purchased are to be “taken away”; food purchased should be consumed off-site.
- When possible, pre-order meals from food trucks and make purchases with card rather than cash.
- Utilize provided hand-washing stations after purchases.
- Accept safety instructions from management personnel and makers.
There is no date yet for the return of Riverstage performances or yoga classes, RAM said in a release. Artists will be welcomed back to the market once it is approved by city leaders.