JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In what can be such difficult times, the bright spot has been seeing the community come together to help those in need, including healthcare workers on the front lines. The need for masks for them only continues to grow, so one business has shifted the way they do things to help fill that need.

With the help of Ascension St. Vincent's and four local credit unions, Rethreaded, an organization that helps victims of sex trafficking, was able to put together and fund a team to make high-quality masks with material originally used to sterilize tools in hospitals. The material has been shown to keep out water, bacteria and particulates, making it just as effective as the N95 masks.

Overall, the team will make about 1,600 masks for Ascension St. Vincent's and around 2,000 for Baptist Health. While their main priority is healthcare workers, they have started to make masks for the general public too.

"So what we've done, we've actually created a T-shirt mask that's adjustable on the side, but we made it so it's machine washable," said Rethreaded Founder and CEO Kristen Keen. "We made it with a pouch so you can actually put a filter in of your choice."

The T-shirt masks will be available to the public starting Thursday and will cost $5 each. If you'd like to order less than 10, you can order from their website and either pick the masks up from their store or have them shipped. If you want to place an order of more than 10, say for your business, you will have to contact its corporate office.

