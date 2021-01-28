Restrictions again? Here's where Florida stands

No moves are being made on this so far in Florida, but other states do have restrictions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The White House coronavirus task force is recommending Florida put restrictions on businesses where masks do not have to be worn all the time.

No moves are being made on this so far in Florida. Some business owners say if restrictions are put back, they won't survive. Others argue people won't survive either.

Taking a look at where Florida stands compared to other states, some states including New York and California are not allowing indoor dining. Many states, such as Massachusetts, Illinois, and Colorado, for example, are only allowing gyms to open at 25% capacity or less.

Department of Labor data shows Florida's unemployment rate is double what it was a year ago at just over 6% for December. That's more than 600,000 Floridians out of a job. The leisure and hospitality industry was hit the hardest.

From February to April last year, Florida lost more than a million jobs. It has since gained back more than half of those.

Department of Health data shows close to 26,000 Floridians have died from COVID-19. On Wednesday, only one new death was reported, something unusual on the chart that shows more than 100 people dead last Monday.

The average from the past 10 days is almost 40 people dead from COVID-19 every day.

You can compare where Florida ranks with other states in COVID-19 cases and deaths on the CDC's website. With the states automatically generated for comparison, Florida is third from the top for having the highest number of cases and deaths.