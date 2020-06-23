Restaurant owners double down on measures to keep patrons, workers safe

With a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, one Neptune Beach restaurant owner is stepping up existing measures to make sure customers feel comfortable.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Restaurant owners are responding to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

The spike leaves one local business owner taking extra measures to protect her employees and customers.

Julianne Lilly, owner of Cousin’s Maine Lobster, says it's important to remind people that if they do not feel comfortable going out, it's best to stay home.

Signs inside Lilly’s restaurant encourage social distancing.

Lilly thinks it’s been easy to follow the guidelines in place.

“We’re just trying to accommodate the needs of what people feel,” Lilly said.

She requires staff to get tested before coming back to work. Temperatures of employees are taken and employees are wearing gloves when serving food.

A few other businesses have closed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the recent spike was due to people not following CDC guidelines.

“I think a lot of folks, particularly younger folks thought it was behind us and some of the guard was let down,” DeSantis said.

In his phase two reopening plan, restaurants must meet certain guidelines like operating at 75% building capacity, disinfecting common surfaces and screening employees before work.

Lilly says businesses like hers are doing what they can to keep people safe.

She has noticed in the last month an increase in people going out.

And while she’s eager for things to get back to normal, she says businesses like hers have to maintain a sense of security for guests.

“We’re trying to be open but we’re trying to be as sensitive as we can to the people that are nervous so we’ll follow the guidelines, we want everyone to feel comfortable,” Lilly said.