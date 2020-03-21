JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As restaurants struggle to stay afloat amid COVID-19 and Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis' order to shut their doors to dine-in guests, some owners are coming up with innovative ways to keep the money flowing while also helping families in need of food.

Moe's Southwest Grill is opening its doors to those in need of certain groceries or ingredients.

Starting Saturday, March 21, the company is allowing customers to purchase items from "Moe's grocery" at all of its locations.

The restaurant chain sent out a news release, saying:

"At your local Moe's Southwest Grill, we know many families are concerned about grocery shortages running out of items that families need. We believe if we can help in any way then we should!

For a limited time, all area locations will be offering the general public a number of fresh proteins, produce, paper goods and yes our famous sides to help ease any concerns of food shortages at grocery stores. We believe that as a local community, we are in this together and will do our part to help in any way possible."

Some of the items they are selling individually include:

all-natural white meat chicken breast

chicken thighs

pork

ground beef

steak

lettuce

tomatoes

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported across both Southeast Georgia, Northeast Florida

During the coming week, the chain restaurant will offer free children's meals, with the purchase of an adult entree, to help parents who are adjusting to working from home with their kids also home from school.

The chain will continue to offer delivery, which is free through its app, as well as pick up, curbside, drive-thru and to-go orders.

"We are open. We are here for our community. We care. Together as a community we will overcome," the release said.

Most, if not all, local restaurants are offering a form of delivery and/or pick-up service.

If your restaurant is also offering individual ingredients for sale during this current time, please contact sdanielsen@firstcoastnews.com.