Representative Angie Nixon holds event urging children 12 and older to get vaccinated

The event was held on the same day Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to make masks optional in schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State Representative Angie Nixon held an event with Agape Family Health Care Friday pushing for children 12 and older to get vaccinated before school starts.

Nixon also pushed for a mask mandate in schools. It comes the same day Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) signed an executive order to make masks optional in schools.

The event was at Agape and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority's traveling vaccination center, Wellness on Wheels, at the Gateway Town Center.

“As a state representative, as a citizen, as a mother, more importantly as a mother, I am strongly encouraging parents of kids and students of the age of 12 or older vaccinated before the school year starts,” Nixon said.

When asked about DeSantis' executive order, Nixon said, "I think that’s going to have a negative effect on us trying to reduce the spread here in Florida. It’s very unfortunate that the leadership here in the state is not stepping up to the plate."

"We can’t play politics with people’s lives and that’s what is happening here," Nixon said.

Agape's spokesperson said more than 100 people got vaccinated at the location Friday. Wellness on Wheels is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at the Gateway Town Center. The spokesperson said they saw a lot more young people, ages 12 and up than they have previously.

Some of those young people include 17-year-old Cedell Hardy II and his 14-year-old brother, Caleb.

"I’m personally getting vaccinated because I’ve seen what it took from my family what COVID took and so I can just get back to life as normal," Cedell said.

Cedell and Caleb's grandfather died from COVID last year, and their grandmother got severely sick with COVID.

"Please, I'm asking all of my fellow citizens to go get vaccinated before school starts. It’s very important to me that we’re all safe and healthy," Cedell said.

Both teens said they also got their first doses of Pfizer Friday because they're heading back to school.

“It’s my senior year as well, and I kind of saw what COVID took from them [seniors last year]- no senior year activities, no grad bash, and I would like to experience that personally, and also I would just like to see all my friends again in a safe environment as well," Cedell said.

Cedell and Caleb's mom, Ebony Hardy Allen, said her sons will wear masks this school year in addition to getting vaccinated, and she's concerned about them going back.

“I’m very worried, and I think masks should be required, although they will not be, my children will be wearing masks every day during the school day," she said.

According to Allen, her sons came to her and asked if they could get vaccinated.

"My children were very adamant about being vaccinated before going back to school," she said. "This is not forced on them. They actually asked me, 'hey mom. I know you’ve been vaccinated. We would like to be vaccinated.' I just want to make sure my sons are as safe as possible they are returning to school," she said.

Allen said her sons also researched the vaccine before getting the shot.