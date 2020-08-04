ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The empty streets of St. Augustine were a bit much for First Coast News' Jessica Clark on Wednesday. The veteran anchor/reporter regularly reports on these normally crowded streets. As the emptiness got to her, Clark turned to Facebook and shared an emotional moment with her friends.

"This is tough," she said in the post. "I'm in the middle of St. Augustine reporting like I usually do, except there's no one in the middle of St. Augustine.

She found solace in the nearby chiming bells at Flagler College.

"I heard the bells ringing ... it made me stop and appreciate the beauty of that bit of normalcy," Clark said. "The city is empty and these businesses are hurting, but the sound of that music is still so comforting."

Posted by Jessica Clark, First Coast News on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

