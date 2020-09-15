Cuomo says he will not ban trick-or-treating this Halloween in NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's the question many of you have been asking: "Will trick-or-treating be cancelled this year?"
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on News 12 Long Island with Tara Joyce Tuesday and said that he will not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door.
"I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door. I don't think that's appropriate. You have neighbors - if you want to go knock on your neighbor's door, God bless you and I'm not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not gonna tell you you can't take your child to the neighborhood, I'm not going to do that - I'll give you my advice and guidance and then you will make a decision what you do that night," Governor Cuomo said.
