JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered in San Marco Square Thursday evening, demonstrating their desire to end Florida's safer-at-home orders and reopen the state.

Men, women and children carried signs and American flags and walked through the square in a peaceful protest. Their signs had messages like "Open Florida now," "Skip the phases" and "Seniors support reopening Florida."

The group included about 30 people protesting in the square.

One demonstrator's sign said "Sick = Quarantine. Healthy = House Arrest."

Another said "End the shutdown."

The demonstration comes just one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced details of his plan to gradually reopen Florida, with Phase 1 beginning Monday.

DeSantis announced, "We will get Florida back on its feet by using an approach that is safe, smart and step-by-step."

During a news conference Wednesday, DeSantis explained that after receiving input and advice from health care executives, small business owners, elected officials, unemployed Floridians and law enforcement, phase one of reopening the state will go as follows:

Schools will continue distance learning

Visits to senior living facilities will remain prohibited

Elective surgeries can resume

Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with six-foot space between tables and indoor seating will be at 25% capacity

Retail stores can operate at 25% of indoor capacity

Bars, gyms and personal services such as hairdressers will remain closed

Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside the home

All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others

Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing

Face masks are recommended for all those in face-to-face interactions and when you can't social distance.

