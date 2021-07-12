Rental assistance program offering help to St. Johns Co. residents

The program is designed to help low-to-moderate income households.

Residents in St. Johns County needing help to pay rent can apply for federal assistance.

The St. Johns County Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide rent-related expenses and utilities for up to 12 months or up to $5,000 for residents affected by COVID-19.

The program is designed to help low-to-moderate income households.

To be approved for assistance, residents must meet the following criteria:

Be a low-to-moderate income St. Johns County residential renter at or below 80% of area median income. Be eligible for unemployment benefits or have experienced financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the coronavirus outbreak. Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.