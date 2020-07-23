x
Reminder for Parents: Your children are not immune to COVD-19

The differences between the myths and the facts about this virus will save your child's life.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl has died of COVID-19 in Putnam County, marking the youngest COVID-19-related death in Florida and prompting doctors to remind parents that children are not immune to the virus.

"Yes, children can get COVID-19", said Dr. Mobeen Rathore, a pediatrician at UF Health. He reaffirms kids just aren't immune to the virus.

Rathore said he is seeing a spike in cases among youth. The only difference is if a child gets the infection they are less likely to have a serious illness.

There's a push from medical professionals asking parents to increase prevention, make sure your child is washing those hands and wearing a mask. The biggest thing doctors say parents can do is lead by example.

Still, even if your child survives a COVID-19 illness, they still could face another hurdle.

Jacksonville area doctors are still seeing cases of a post-illness that happens four to six weeks later called multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Children under 15 years old could get really ill, experiencing a red rash, swollen hands and feet, plus stomach pain.

