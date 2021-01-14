Remaining vaccine appointments in St. Johns County booked up in minutes

This week St. Johns County was not scheduled to get a new vaccine allotment, but the county secured 500 more at the last minute.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Appointments to receive the remaining COVID-19 vaccines in St. Johns County were booked up in less than 15 minutes Thursday morning.

This week St. Johns County was not scheduled to get a new vaccine allotment, but the county secured 500 more at the last minute.

Those that were able to get an appointment will receive the vaccine Friday morning. At this time, it's unknown when the county will get another allotment of vaccines.

A reminder for St. Johns County residents; when the county does get additional doses, the vaccine distribution will be handled through an appointment-based system.

“So when we open that system up people can call in or there will be a link provided to them both on our website and through our text message notification system that they will be able to go on and register," said St. John’s County Administrator Hunter Conrad earlier this week.