Regency Square Mall COVID-19 testing site now accepting walk-ups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The federally funded free coronavirus testing site at the Regency Square Mall is now accepting walk-up testing, according to a Sunday news release by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The free Regency site is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing. The free federally funding testing sites on the Northside and Westside will remain drive-thru only.

Below, the FDEM released a list of frequently asked questions related to the Regency testing site.

FAQ’s about the Regency COVID-19 Testing Site: