Regency Square Mall COVID-19 testing site now accepting walk-ups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The federally funded free coronavirus testing site at the Regency Square Mall is now accepting walk-up testing, according to a Sunday news release by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The free Regency site is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing. The free federally funding testing sites on the Northside and Westside will remain drive-thru only.
Below, the FDEM released a list of frequently asked questions related to the Regency testing site.
FAQ’s about the Regency COVID-19 Testing Site:
- Do I need an appointment?
- An appointment is not required but encouraged. If you book an appointment and register online, you will be in and out MUCH faster. We will assist anyone who comes without an appointment.
- www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com
- What is the maximum that can be tested per group?
- For drive-thru testing, a maximum of five people per vehicle.
- For walk-in testing, there is no maximum.
- What are the age requirements?
- For both drive-thru and walk-in COVID-19 testing, we will test anyone ages 5-years-old and up with a parent or legal guardian.
- Is a mask required?
- All persons entering the Walk-In COVID-19 testing facility must have a face mask covering over their nose and mouth.
- Is the walk-up testing facility air-conditioned?
- Yes
- Where is the Walk-In COVID-19 Test Site at Regency?
- The Walk-In COVID-19 Test Site is located within the Drive-Thru Testing Site path. Follow the signboards along the path and workers will guide you in.
- What are the Walk-In COVID-19 hours of operation?
- Drive-Thru and Walk-Up hours are the same. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
RELATED: LIST: Duval Health Department opens two free testing sites, here's a full list of where to get tested