Regal to reopen theatres in July with new health and safety measures

Regal recently announced plans for the reopening of theatres starting July 10 with a wide range of new health and safety measures to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The plan includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return including new contactless payment options and innovative sanitizing methods.

Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests will now have the ability to purchase concession items from the app.

Employees will also sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic ‘fogger’ equipment, a form of deep sanitization made with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying.

Along with the above procedures, each theatre will sanitize high-contact points on an increased schedule and use floor markers throughout the building to assist with social distancing.

Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated and be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes.

More safety measures:

Concessions

Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing

A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available

Self-service condiment stands will be closed

Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended

Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only

Arcade games and vending machines will remain closed. Additionally, water fountains will not be available for use

The Auditorium

Where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50%

The reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (1 seat at recliner locations) to maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie

At theatres where performances are non-reserved, you will be requested to leave two seats between groups

Group sizes will only be limited where required by a state or county mandate