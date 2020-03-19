When it comes to who is at high-risk of contracting the coronavirus, we automatically think of older adults in their 60s with underlying health conditions. As a result, many young adults or millennials may not worry about their own health, only about whether or not they pass it to someone who is high-risk.

Turns out, Dr. Payal Kohli, says young adults and millennials should be just as worried. The internationally-recognized cardiologist and leader in cardiovascular research and disease prevention explained that in China, authorities have seen people of all ages, in their 20s, 30s, 40s, older, die from the coronavirus.

"This is not just a virus for old people," she said.

She also explained that there have been cases where young adults with the virus have developed life-threatening health conditions.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported across First Coast

Watch Kohli explain why younger adults should also worry about COVID-19.

Additionally, we posted many more questions you may be having about the coronavirus below.

Q: I am young, not in the high-risk group. Should I worry about the coronavirus?

MORE QUESTIONS

Q: If you get infected with the coronavirus, can you get it again?

Q: Can the coronavirus remain on your packages, boxes, paper or mail?

Q: Can my child still have playdates, despite coronavirus concerns?

Many of you joined our Facebook group: Facts Not Fear: Your Coronavirus Questions Answered. Here are some of the questions that you asked, including: