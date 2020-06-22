Coronavirus: Putnam County reaches 26% positive test rate as cases across First Coast continue to rise

Putnam County’s positive test rate particularly skyrocketed in Saturday’s testing, reaching 26 percent — the highest since county-by-county records became available.

The Florida Department of Health again added more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases, with 207 of those in Duval County, in Sunday morning’s daily report on the coronavirus pandemic.

Putnam County’s positive test rate particularly skyrocketed in Saturday’s testing, reaching 26.2 percent — the highest since county-by-county records became available in April

The report also listed 97,291 COVID-19 cases around Florida, an increase of 3,494 from Saturday’s report — the third-highest increase on record, although fewer new cases than reported Saturday. The only dates with more new cases were Saturday’s report, which added 4,049 cases, and Friday’s report, which added 3,822.

Duval County added 207 new cases compared to Saturday’s report, with a total of 2,902 infections to date. The increase was the second-highest ever for the county, behind only Saturday’s addition of 211 cases.

In all, Northeast Florida added 270 new cases — along with Duval County’s 207, there were 28 in St. Johns County, 16 in Putnam County, 13 in Clay County, four in Nassau County and two in Baker County — to raise the regional total to 4,250.

The percentage of positive tests decreased slightly to 13.59 percent in tests processed Saturday by laboratories across Florida, but still ranked as the second-highest single-day percentage for the past two months. In Friday’s testing, more than 14 percent of statewide tests came up positive.

Positive test rates for Duval County’s tests processed Saturday were at 9.87 percent, only slightly below Friday’s level. Clay County’s positive test rates climbed to 9.1 percent, while Nassau County increased to 7.1 percent and St. Johns County increased to 8.9 percent.

Florida added 17 to its death toll, which now stands at 3,161. None of the newly-recorded deaths occurred in Northeast Florida, where the cumulative death toll remains at 110.

Statewide hospitalizations increased by 98 to 13,037.

The numbers continue a trend of lower hospitalization and death figures on Sundays. In each of the last eight Sundays, new hospitalizations have been fewer than 100 across Florida. The 17 new deaths are also lower than most days of the week, but represent the most in a Sunday report since April 26.

State figures have included several inconsistencies to date, including several patients being removed from the list of deaths or being reclassified in a different county without any explanation from the health department.

Statewide

Cases: 97,291

Hospitalizations: 13,037

Deaths: 3,161

Cases in Northeast Florida

Duval: 2,902

Clay: 494

St. Johns: 461

Nassau: 115

Baker: 41

Putnam: 237

Deaths in Northeast Florida

Duval: 60

Clay: 32

St. Johns: 7

Nassau: 1

Baker: 4

Putnam: 6