PALATKA, Fla. — In Putnam County, the number of cases of coronavirus has jumped from five to 12: six men and six women ranging in age from 22 to 82 years old.

According to the Florida Department of Health, so far no hospitalizations are listed for those patients.

Mary Garcia, an administrator for the Department of Health in Putnam County, says right now testing is being done at the hospital, health department and doctors’ offices. She attributes Putnam County's higher number compared to other rural counties to the county being on top of the testing sooner and opening a call center, which has led to more screenings and tests.

"We have such a good community partnership that is responding to these cases, that we have jumped on it really quickly," Garcia says, "and we are not just one epidemiologist answering the calls, it is a group of people."

If you live in Putnam County, the number to their call center is 386-329-1904.

First Coast News also reached out to Putnam Community Medical Center to ask about their preparations and have not heard back.

