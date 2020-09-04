A Putnam County Jail inmate tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday after living with a person who was known to have COVID-19, according to the sheriff's office.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the man was tested prior to any contact with law enforcement and there was no exposure to deputies, inmates or medical staff.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the home where the two people lived because the known positive person was refusing to quarantine and was under a stay-in-place order. The deputy was serving the order when he learned that a violent felony warrant was issued for the man, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said that because the home was known to have at least one positive COVID-19 person and the suspect was awaiting testing results, the deputy used protective measures.

Both the deputy and the suspect wore personal protective equipment during transportation to the jail. Corrections deputies were alerted prior to the arrival of the suspect and only the necessary personnel had contact with him, deputies said.

The suspect entered the jail through an alternate entrance and was taken directly to a reverse ventilation medical isolation cell, where he was cared for by medical staff. While in jail, the results of the test administered prior to the arrest of the suspect came back positive, according to deputies.

The suspect was released on bond in less than 24 hours and was ordered to stay inside his home. He will be monitored by the health department.

“Our protective measures enacted by the Sheriff’s Office with guidance from the health department and medical staff are effective,” DeLoach said. “Furthermore, this serves as an example of the dedication and selflessness of our deputies who took all of the necessary steps to protect themselves and our inmates. The health and safety of our members, the community and our inmates are our number one priorities as we navigate these difficult and uncertain times. Our members are trained and equipped to handle any situation that arises from this national health crisis.”