Here's what Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart are doing about CDC mask recommendations

We reached out to stores to ask if they would re-implement mask requirements now that the CDC is again recommending them for everyone in high-transmission areas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that everyone in Florida and people in most Georgia counties wear masks in indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

Now, retail stores are beginning to review their mask policies for employees and customers. Many Northeast Florida grocery stores walked back their mask requirements for customers earlier this year, after the COVID-19 vaccine was first made widely available and the CDC eased its guidelines for face coverings for vaccinated individuals.

First Coast News reached out to several stores to inquire whether they would be re-implementing mask requirements now that the CDC is again recommending them for everyone indoors in high-transmission areas.

Publix

So far, Publix has not made any changes to its policy. A spokesperson for the company told us "We are reviewing the updated CDC guidance at this time and will provide updates regarding our policies as appropriate."

Walmart

First Coast News reached out to Walmart to inquire whether it would be updating its mask policy following the CDC's updated guidelines on wearing masks indoors, but we have not yet heard back.

Winn-Dixie

Southeastern Grocers, a Jacksonville-based company which owns Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Mas, said it is encouraging, but not requiring, customers to wear masks in its stores.

Director of Public Relations and Community for Southeastern Grocers sent us the following statement: