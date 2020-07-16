Publix to require masks in all of its stores starting July 21

The Florida-based grocery chain announced the requirement on its Facebook page.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Attention, Publix shoppers: Starting July 21, you will be required to wear a face covering at all stores in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Florida-based grocery chain announced the requirement on its Facebook page Thursday. A link to more information included more specific instruction that customers' noses and mouths must be covered while inside any Publix store.

The new mandate is based on CDC guidelines encouraging masks for most people.

"Thank you for doing your part to limit the spread of COVID-19," the store's website says.

Publix has also put new measures in place to help customers maintain social distancing guidelines inside stores, in keeping with CDC recommendations to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the store's site says. Aisles are now one-way to reduce customers' chances of passing another shopper, the stores have 6-foot spacing marked off on the floors at checkout lanes and managers have the option to limit the number of shoppers in the store at a time.

The grocery store is also asking shoppers to shop alone if they can, according to the store's website.

