If you were planning on stocking up on cleaning and sanitizing supplies, you’ll want to steer clear of Publix Super Markets.
A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said the company was limiting the amount of cleaning and sanitizing products people can buy because of high demand amid concerns over the global outbreak of COVID-19.
Director of Communications Maria Brous said the limits took effect Friday and will remain until further notice.
The following items are limited to two per customer:
- Hand soaps & sanitizers
- Rubbing alcohol
- Facial masks & gloves
- Disinfectant wipes and sprays
- Aerosol disinfectant sprays
- Facial tissue
- Cups/plates/utensils
- Bleach
RELATED: State Department warns U.S. citizens to avoid cruise ship travel, cites increased risk of COVID-19
RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: Latest updates
What other people are reading right now:
- Cruise ship held of Florida coast for coronavirus concerns cleared to dock
- Virginia lawmakers pass bill capping monthly costs of insulin to $50
- Man accused of murdering couple in their sleep arrested after manhunt
- Latest updates: Coronavirus in Florida
- Man dressed as "Joker" accused of live-streaming threats of mass murder
- Roaches and a side of grits: Here's why this local joint is our Restaurant Red Alert
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter